A very similar combination of hazardous heat and limited storm potential return for Sunday

Once again The "feels like" temperatures reached from 105-115° during the course of Saturday afternoon. A few areas did see the development of scattered thunderstorms that provided some relief from the heat. Most of the area, however, did not see storms to break the excessive heat warning.
Saturday evening storms will dissapate and leave us with quiet conditions. There will be partly cloudy skies going into the overnight. This should allow for some viewing of the Perseid meteor shower, but viewing conditions will not be ideal.
Sunday, will seesimilar tale with temperatures once again in a hazardous range. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 70s and quickly rise into the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. Heat index values are likely to range between 105° to 115° for most of our area. An Excessive heat warning will be in effect for segments of our area again on Sunday. In addition to heat, we will again be watching for the development of widely-scattered to scattered thunderstorms. A few of which could become severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging gusts of wind, hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall.
Next week temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 90s but a front, that will actually give us a break from the heat, will arrive by midweek and push high temperatures back into the upper 80s. Not only will high temperatures drop, but overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s. At least we have something to look forward to while we get through this brutal heat.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link