A very cold Thursday in store for our area

A frontal system worked its way through our area on our Wednesday and Wednesday night. This gave our area some rain and thunderstorms on our Wednesday and Wednesday evening. It has also given our area a brief mix of precipitation overnight and into this morning.
Beyond a brief mix of precipitation at times today, we will see the skies gradually clear out as Canadian/Arctic high pressure will work its way into our area. We will see temperatures well below the normal for this time of the year in our area today. We will see wind chill temperatures stay in the teens and 20s for today. At times even the single digits will be the story for some towns.
We will see the breezy conditions continue for a few days, due to some low pressure just to the south of our area. We will see the well below normal temperatures continue for the next several days due to the dominance of Canadian/Arctic high pressure.
More rain will be back into our weather forecast for next week. This return of some chances for some rainfall will be due to some more low pressure and some fronts moving through our area.
