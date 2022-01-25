A very cold temperature start will be happening on our Wednesday morning

Last night and this early morning we have seen a cold front move through our area. This has brought into our area somewhat cooler temperatures. Albeit, more colder temperatures will move into our area overnight and into our Wednesday.
We will see a little bit of an up and down temperature weather forecast over the next several days. This will be due to some weak warm and cold front passages in our area. We could see some isolated showers in the mix of things with any of these passages. However, it looks to be mostly on the dry side over the next five to seven days, due to the dominance of high pressure beyond the every now and then frontal passage.
