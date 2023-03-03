 Skip to main content
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST
Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM
CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

A very breezy day is in store for our Friday

March 3, 2023

Wind advisories and high wind warnings are still in effect. We have seen multiple reports of wind related damage this morning. Multiple trees and power lines down across the area. Along with multiple power outages from the high winds.

We are still seeing windy weather at lunchtime and for the early afternoon. We will see high pressure build into our area on our Friday late in the day. We will see the skies gradually clear out and much calmer weather will move back into our area for several days. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however nothing too chilly.

Next week we will warm up to well above normal temperatures once again. We will once again see more low pressure move back into our area. We will once again see some chances for some rainfall and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms.

