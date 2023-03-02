A very breezy day is in store for our Friday, along with some stronger thunderstorms

Some very strong winds on Friday could topple some trees and blow around your trampolines and lawn furniture.
Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect for our area after midnight tonight. We will also see our best bet for severe weather watches and warnings for later tonight as a frontal system moves through our area. So, in other words get ready for some major weather as we go into the wee hours of our Friday morning and into a few hours after sunrise.
We will see the potential for some scattered to patchy rain to linger through this evening and into the overnight. along with some areas of thunderstorms.
We will see high pressure build into our area on our Friday afternoon. We will see the skies gradually clear out and much calmer weather will move back into our area for several days. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however nothing too chilly.
Next week we will warm up to well above normal temperatures once again. We will once again see more low pressure move back into our area. We will once again see some chances for some rainfall and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms.
- Timing - Friday, 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Location - All of WTVA area
- Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail.