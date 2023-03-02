A very breezy day is in store for our Friday, along with some stronger thunderstorms

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...

Town Creek at Tupelo affecting Lee County.

For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo.

* WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Low-lying areas are flooding and
businesses near the creek may need to take flood precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
22.8 feet on 02/11/1994.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

A very breezy day is in store for our Friday, along with some stronger thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0
Strong and gusty winds to around 60 mph, beyond the thunderstorms on our Friday

Some hefty thunderstorms will be possible on our Friday morning

Some very strong winds on Friday could topple some trees and blow around your trampolines and lawn furniture.

Some winds could gust to over 60 mph on our Friday

Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect for our area after midnight tonight. We will also see our best bet for severe weather watches and warnings for later tonight as a frontal system moves through our area. So, in other words get ready for some major weather as we go into the wee hours of our Friday morning and into a few hours after sunrise.

We will see the potential for some scattered to patchy rain to linger through this evening and into the overnight. along with some areas of thunderstorms.

We will see high pressure build into our area on our Friday afternoon. We will see the skies gradually clear out and much calmer weather will move back into our area for several days. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however nothing too chilly.

Next week we will warm up to well above normal temperatures once again. We will once again see more low pressure move back into our area. We will once again see some chances for some rainfall and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms.

Severe weather potential for our Friday morning
  • Timing - Friday, 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Location - All of WTVA area
  • Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind and hail.
Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

