A variety of weather and temperatures in store for the next several days

A storm track that will give us a variety of weather

Rain and thunderstorms at times over the next several days, also a mix at times

High pressure has dominated our weather forecast on our Tuesday. We saw plenty of sunshine as the rule and most of the high temperatures this afternoon was in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure along with some associated cold and warm fronts move through our area over the next several days. This will bring a variety of weather and temperatures to our area as these systems flow through our area. Expect a bit of a roller coaster ride over the next several days.

