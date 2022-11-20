A sunny yet chilly day in store before rain chances return this week

Another chilly day ahead for our Sunday as another cold front clears out of the area. Dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the day with temperatures not climbing too much, only reaching into the mid to upper 40's. Overnight, temperatures will once again drop below freezing into the mid 20's. A warming trend is on its way as we see temperatures climb back close to average by the middle of next week.
Rain will move back into the forecast late Monday night and into Tuesday morning as we see a closed low pressure system approach Northeast Mississippi. The rain will be mainly in the form of isolated to scattered showers.
With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, it is important to mention it will be another Thanksgiving with rain in the forecast. We have another cold front push through the area bringing us scattered to numerous showers and a few rumbles of thunder. With Thanksgiving being such a travel heavy holiday, stay tuned for more weather updates on this system as there are still some uncertainties with its passage this far out.
Once Thanksgiving is over, and we officially begin the Christmas season, we will see the return of Christmas music and those well below average temperatures with highs returning to the mid to upper 50s.
