A seasonable Friday will be in store for our area

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area. We have seen a gradual warm up as the rule and we have seen dry conditions as the rule over the last several days.
We are now going to see some changes across our area over the next several days. We will still salvage most of Friday in the category of mostly high pressure dominate weather, albeit a little cooler due to a weak front that has passed through our area.
We will see a few fronts and some low pressure move into our area on Saturday. We will see good chances for some rain throughout the day on Saturday. We will see the frontal system and the rain linger into our Saturday night. As we go through the wee hours of Saturday night and into our Sunday, we will see the rainfall turn into a mix of precipitation. There could be some minor accumulations over northern sections of Mississippi and Alabama. Still a little early to venture into the amounts category, albeit this could be an interesting one to watch this weekend.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link