...Winter Storm to impact the Mid-South This Weekend...

A potent upper level low pressure system will move into the
Mid-South this weekend. Rain will begin to mix with snow across
Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel Saturday afternoon
and will change to all snow by sunset Saturday evening. The
transition from rain to snow will occur across the rest of the
Mid-South from west to east Saturday Night into Sunday as colder
temperatures spread into the region. It is too early to pinpoint
exact amounts and locations of the heaviest snowfall. Snowfall
amounts will be heavily dependent on the exact track of the
system. At this time, it appears the greatest potential for a
moderate to significant snowfall will occur across areas along and
north of the Tennessee and Mississippi state line. However, all
the Mid-South will likely see winter weather impacts with this
system. Travel will become hazardous Saturday Night into Sunday.
Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

A seasonable Friday will be in store for our area

Rain likely for Saturday and then some snow/mix on Sunday

Some rain and some mix of precipitation possible for this weekend

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area. We have seen a gradual warm up as the rule and we have seen dry conditions as the rule over the last several days.

We are now going to see some changes across our area over the next several days. We will still salvage most of Friday in the category of mostly high pressure dominate weather, albeit a little cooler due to a weak front that has passed through our area.

We will see a few fronts and some low pressure move into our area on Saturday. We will see good chances for some rain throughout the day on Saturday. We will see the frontal system and the rain linger into our Saturday night. As we go through the wee hours of Saturday night and into our Sunday, we will see the rainfall turn into a mix of precipitation. There could be some minor accumulations over northern sections of Mississippi and Alabama. Still a little early to venture into the amounts category, albeit this could be an interesting one to watch this weekend.

