A seasonable Friday is in store for our area as high pressure dominates our forecast

High pressure has moved back into our area and dominated the weather for today across our area. We saw plenty of sunshine as the rule across our area. We saw most of the temperatures on the chilly side both for the daytime highs and overnight lows.
We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the next few days. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule on our Friday. Temperatures will increase just a little bit for the daytime highs as we go through our Friday and Saturday.
More low pressure will move back into our weather forecast for this Saturday evening and into our Sunday. This will give our area some more chances for some rain and some more of the isolated thunderstorms at times. Once again, a few of the isolated thunderstorms will be briefly on the hefty side at times during this time period.
By early next week more high pressure and more of the clearing skies briefly will be the story for our area on Monday. However, the latest weather maps try to undercut some of the dominance of the high pressure with a bit of low pressure. Due to this low pressure we will see more chances for some rainfall at times. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side for the most part, however not too far from where we should be for this time of the year.