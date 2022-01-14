 Skip to main content
A rainy Saturday turns into a snowy Sunday

A snowy Sunday will be the weather story for portions of our area

A frontal system brings some rain and snow into our area

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our Sunday over extreme northern portions of our area.

This is going to be an interesting weekend across our area with the chances for some mixed precipitation on our Sunday. All of this will be due to a frontal system that will move into our area on Saturday and linger in our area into our Sunday.

We will see most of tonight with clouds on the increase and little if anything in the ways of rainfall. We will see rain become likely in our area on our Saturday and into our Saturday afternoon. We will see the rainfall linger into our Saturday night. During the wee hours of our Sunday, we will see the transition of the rainfall from rain to snow begin. We will see snowfall linger in our area through our Sunday morning into the early afternoon hours. There will be some accumulation of the snow. The best of chances for accumulation will be the farther north you are in our area. Hence, the Winter Storm Watch for the northern counties of our area.

We will see high pressure build into our area by later on Sunday and into our Monday. This will bring back into our area some more of the unseasonably chilly temperatures early next week.

