A rainy Monday to preview the potential for a warm and wet week ahead

We saw plenty of sunshine today for our afternoon, and early evening. We will continue to have a pleasant night with lows in mid 60s. Cloud cover does start to pick back up on Monday with rain chances returning Monday early evening.
Next week will be pretty similar most days with low temperatures in the mid 60s and high temperatures in the middle 80s. We anticipate that thunderstorms will be possible most days, but the predictability of how many and how strong remains limited because of a stalled front. A couple of days that stand out are Tuesday with a slightly greater chance for thunderstorms to be heavier, and Friday of next week.
Our next best chance of a 'rain-free' day will be next weekend. Highs will also be dropping into the low 80, upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link