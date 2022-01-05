 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

A rainy/mix of precipitation is possible on Thursday

A bit of frozen precipitation is possible on Thursday

A frontal system will give our area some very interesting weather

We have a Winter weather advisory in effect for portions of our area for our Thursday.

High pressure for the most part has dominated our weather forecast on our Wednesday. We saw plenty of sunshine as the rule and most of the high temperatures this afternoon was well into the 50s to lower 60s.

We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure along with some associated cold and warm fronts move through our area over the next several days. This will bring a variety of weather and temperatures to our area as these systems flow through our area. Expect a bit of a roller coaster ride over the next several days.

The near future will bring a mix of precipitation into our weather forecast for our Thursday. The farther north you are in the area the better your chances for some frozen precipitation, while southern sections of our area will only get a cold rain with some thunderstorms in the mix at times.

Down the line for this weekend, we will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms on our Saturday night and into our Sunday. A few of the thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times.

