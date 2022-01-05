A rainy/mix of precipitation is possible on Thursday

We have a Winter weather advisory in effect for portions of our area for our Thursday.
High pressure for the most part has dominated our weather forecast on our Wednesday. We saw plenty of sunshine as the rule and most of the high temperatures this afternoon was well into the 50s to lower 60s.
We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure along with some associated cold and warm fronts move through our area over the next several days. This will bring a variety of weather and temperatures to our area as these systems flow through our area. Expect a bit of a roller coaster ride over the next several days.
The near future will bring a mix of precipitation into our weather forecast for our Thursday. The farther north you are in the area the better your chances for some frozen precipitation, while southern sections of our area will only get a cold rain with some thunderstorms in the mix at times.
Down the line for this weekend, we will see a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms on our Saturday night and into our Sunday. A few of the thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times.
