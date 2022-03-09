A pair of mild afternoons fight against a snow chance Friday night
Yes, I said it… The “S“ word.
This one is not a simple forecast, like most snow forecasts here in Mississippi. What makes this one tricky, is that the next couple of afternoons will be in the 60s, with some folks reaching near the 70° point. That sets the stage for a fight between relatively warm surface temperatures and the snow that will fall through them.
Thursday starts off in the upper 30s with highs reaching the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. That place is pretty much where we should be for this time of the year, right at our 30-year average. Low temperatures Friday start in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. That means, neither day's temperatures will fall below the freezing point. Showers began in the evening, initially as rain, but it changes over to briefly sleet, and then snow is possible in the overnight hours leading into early Saturday morning.
But… From practically 70 to snowfall in six hours? Is it possible? Yes, but that’s an unlikely turnaround. What likely will happen is most of what falls will melt before it gets to the surface at first, and then as it’s fighting to push the temperature down, some snow will mix with some rainfall, and perhaps a few spots could have some slushy accumulations near the Tennessee state line. There will be a substantial difference between “snowfall“ and “snow stick.“ You could have a couple of inches fall, but very little stick because it is melting either on contact or in that lowest a few hundred feet of the atmosphere. My projections have snow occurring in temperatures that are in the upper 30s.
Again, is that possible? If that warm layer is shallow, yes… But this all comes together to be a highly suspect potential, to say the least. They take away? If the track of the system holds, and the moisture holds, and the cold air holds, it could happen… But if any of those three legs fail, nope.
Either way, Saturday is cold. Temperatures struggle to make it into the upper 30s with what should be gradually clearing conditions, so even in that scenario where there are some limited accumulations, a little bit of sunshine and slightly above freezing temperatures would help melt it.
Sunday starts chilly with low temperatures in the low 20s reaching the mid-50s by afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Limited chances for rainfall come back by the first of next week though I have a wide difference between the two main projections we look at for that time frame. We should have a better agreement between them by tomorrow.
