A not too shabby Tuesday in store for our area

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast for our Tuesday. We will see plenty of sunshine in store for our Tuesday with temperatures going into the middle to upper 50s for the highs.
We will see clouds on the increase overnight and some showers move into our area, ahead of a frontal system. This frontal system will give our area a good chance for some showers and scattered thunderstorms as we go through our Wednesday. A few of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times as we go through the afternoon and early evening hours. All modes of severe weather will be possible with these thunderstorms.
We will see a slight chance of a brief mix before the system moves out of our area on our Wednesday evening.
More high pressure will build into our area on our Thursday. This will clear our skies and give our area some well below normal high and low temperatures as we finish the week and go into the upcoming weekend.
