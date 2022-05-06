A not too shabby Saturday is in store for our area

We have seen some high pressure try to build into our area on our Friday. This has given our area some variably cloudy skies today, along with a few isolated showers over a few portions of our area. This has been a much drier day today, in comparison to the weather that we have seen over the last several days. All of that bad weather has moved to our east, along with the low pressure.
We will continue to see high pressure build into our area overnight. High pressure will dominate our weather for the most part all the way through this weekend and into next week. We may see a few kinks in the armor of high pressure, that could allow a few clouds at times. We may even see a few isolated showers in the mix of things at times. However, no major rainfall is expected over the next several days.
We will see temperatures warm up and warm up by great leaps and bounds down the line especially, due to the dominance of high pressure and seeing plenty of sunshine at times.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link