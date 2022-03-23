 Skip to main content
A much calmer day in store for our Wednesday

  • 0
After a very stormy Tuesday, we are now going to stay on the calmer and cooler side over the next several days as high pressure moves into our area to dominate our weather. We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast from today through portions of early next week. We will see our skies gradually clear out over the next few days.

We will see some weak cold fronts try to undermine the dominance of high pressure, however all in all these cold frontal passages will not do too much to change our weather forecast.

We will see another frontal system in our weather forecast during middle portions of our next work week. We will see a good chance for more rain and thunderstorms back into our weather forecast during this time period. A few of the areas of rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and maybe hefty side at times.

