A mostly chilly Monday in store for our area

After the passage of the low-pressure area and associated fronts, we have seen high pressure move back into our area today to dominate our weather forecast for the next few days.
We will see the skies clear out gradually today for most of the area, due to this high pressure moving into our area. We will see the temperatures below the normal for the high temperatures today, especially in the portions of our area that saw some snowfall over the weekend.
We will see a gradual warming trend in store for the area over the next few days. We will stay on the dry side all the way into our Wednesday. On Wednesday morning we will see another frontal system move back into our area. This will bring back into our area some more chances for some rainfall. We may even see a few thunderstorms in the mix of things at times as we go through our Wednesday and into our Wednesday evening.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link