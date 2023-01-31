A mix of precipitation is in store for our area overnight and into our Wednesday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Pontotoc and Lee MS Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&