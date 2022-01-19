 Skip to main content
...Light wintry precipitation is possible across portions of the
Mid-South tonight...

A cold front is expected to push through the Mid-South this
afternoon into tonight. Colder air will filter into the region
behind this front with rain changing over mainly to a light
wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet mostly along and
especially north of I-40. The greatest potential for any impacts
due to the wintry precipitation will be on untreated surfaces
such as bridges and overpasses.

In addition, gusty winds behind the cold front will combine with
the cold temperatures to produce wind chill values in the single
digits above zero to near zero across portions of Northeast
Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee late
tonight. Take extra precaution if traveling tonight and
adequately dress for the cold weather tonight.

A mild Wednesday turns into a cold and blustery Thursday

Some strong thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening

A strong frontal system will pass through our area this evening

A frontal system will work its way through our area today. This frontal system will bring some good chances for some rain and some scattered thunderstorms in our weather forecast for today and this evening. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.

We have the better chance of seeing some strong and gusty winds with some of the thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Most, if not all of the tornadic thunderstorms will stay just to the south and west of our area.

We will see some chances later this evening for a mix of precipitation as the aforementioned frontal system moves out of our area. Nothing major is expected with these mixed precipitation areas.

We will see some Canadian/Arctic high pressure build into our area overnight and into our Thursday. This will give our area some of the coldest temperatures that we have seen this season. It will also gradually clear out our skies.

