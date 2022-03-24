 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A mild Thursday is in store for our area

  • Updated
  • 0
High pressure tries to dominate our weather forecast

High pressure will gradually move into our area over the next day or so. This will keep clearing out our clouds across our area over the next day or so. There will be at times little bits of low pressure that will give us some cloud cover over the next few days. We will stay with the dominance of high pressure for the most part through early portions of next week.

We will see another frontal system in our weather forecast during middle portions of our next work week. We will see a good chance for more rain and thunderstorms back into our weather forecast during this time period. A few of the areas of rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and maybe hefty side at times. Hopefully, nothing to crazy with this passage. Stay tuned as we will be fine tuning this weather forecast over the next several days.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you