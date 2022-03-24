A mild Thursday is in store for our area

High pressure will gradually move into our area over the next day or so. This will keep clearing out our clouds across our area over the next day or so. There will be at times little bits of low pressure that will give us some cloud cover over the next few days. We will stay with the dominance of high pressure for the most part through early portions of next week.
We will see another frontal system in our weather forecast during middle portions of our next work week. We will see a good chance for more rain and thunderstorms back into our weather forecast during this time period. A few of the areas of rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and maybe hefty side at times. Hopefully, nothing to crazy with this passage. Stay tuned as we will be fine tuning this weather forecast over the next several days.
