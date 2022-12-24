A Merry Cold Christmas in Store

After experiencing wind chill advisories and hard freeze warnings for most of our area as we went throughout our Saturday, conditions will continue to be below average for Christmas. We saw the coldest air in nearly five years move into our area over the past couple days and we will gradually start to warm up into next week.
If you have any Christmas Eve plans, layers are once again needed. For the evening, temps will drop into the teens by 9 PM. Waking up Christmas morning, lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens, 15 degrees here in Tupelo.
For Christmas Day North East Mississippi will see plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will still be frigid reaching the low to mid 30s. Some of our central and southern counties will see temps finally over the freezing degree mark for the 1st time in a few days.
By the middle sections of next week, the aforementioned high pressure area will push off to the east of our area. This will give us some southerly winds and warm our area up considerably. Do not be surprised to see high temperatures reach to unseasonably warm category into the mid to possibly upper 60s for a high temperature in many areas.
We will see a frontal system move into our area by later portions of the work week. Albeit, still a little too early to venture out on a limb too far.... However, we could be seeing a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms by Friday night and into our Saturday of next week. We may even see some strong to severe thunderstorms not out of the question during that time period. However, stay tuned we will be updating this situation for later portions of next week as warranted.