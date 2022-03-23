A little warmer, but still breezy for our Thursday

After a very stormy Tuesday, we are now going to stay on the calmer and cooler side over the next several days as high pressure moves into our area to dominate our weather. Although we are staying drier, breezy conditions will persist over the next few days. High pressure dominates our weather forecast from today through portions of early next week and we will see our skies gradually clear out over the next few days.
We will see some weak cold fronts try to undermine the dominance of high pressure, however all in all these cold frontal passages will not do too much to change our weather forecast.
Waking up and out the door temps for Thursday are much cooler than the previous few days. Lows will be in the upper 30s, low 40s. Good news though, we will see a mix of sun and clouds and highs will be reaching the low to mid 60s.
A beautiful weekend is in store for NE MS. Dry conditions stay for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs for all three days will range from mid to high 60s.
As we head into next week highs will climb into the upper 70s, low 80s...
Going into the middle of next week will see another frontal system in our weather forecast during middle portions of our next work week. We will see a good chance for more rain and thunderstorms back into our weather forecast during this time period. A few of the areas of rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and maybe hefty side at times.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link