A little more rain for our Saturday, clearing on Easter Sunday

  • 0
Just a little bit more of rainfall for Saturday

Some lingering rainfall for portions of our area on Saturday as low pressure lingers

Once again, more bits and pieces of low pressure have given our area some showers and thunderstorms over the last few days. We will continue with this weather pattern through Saturday. That will mean more chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times.

All in all, it looks like that we will see high pressure build into our area this weekend and into next week. This will take our chances for some rainfall out of our weather forecast for several days. We will see variable cloudiness as the rule for our area from later portions of Saturday and Sunday. Along with plenty of sunshine all the way into the middle of the week.

We will see a little bit of low pressure in our area by Thursday of next week. This will bring back to our area some more chances for some at least scattered showers.

Still, some question for what happens with our far extended forecast. In other words, stay tuned.

