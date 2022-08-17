 Skip to main content
A little bit hotter on Thursday, due to lesser rain and thunderstorms

Clouds lingered in our area today and that kept our temperatures down

We saw some pretty good patches of rain and even some scattered thunderstorms in our area today. We saw most of the high temperatures in the unseasonably cool 70s and some 80s due to all of the rainfall. This was due to an old stationary front and some low pressure sailing along that front.

The farther south you are in our area over the next several days, the better your chances for seeing some more in the ways of rain and thunderstorms at times.

We will see another front or two move back into our area as we go into the weekend and into next week. This will bring more chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times.

Temperatures will continue to be in the wide variety category over the next several days for the daytime highs due to all of this variety of weather across our area over the next several days.

