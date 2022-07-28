A little bit cooler and a little bit more in the way of rainfall and thunderstorms coming soon

Heat advisories have once again been posted for some portions of our area today. However, by far most of our area has been just a little shy of that level according to The National Weather Service. All in all, it was still a very hot and humid day across our area on our Thursday. We saw most of the high temperatures reach into the Middle 90s to near 100 degrees and most of our heat index values were from 100 to 110 degrees across the area. We did also see some areas of scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule today across the area. This mostly due to some bits and pieces of low pressure and the heating of the day.
However, as we go into the overnight hours, Friday and into the upcoming weekend. We will see some weather changes due to a cold front moving into our area. This cold front will become a stationary front in our area later on Friday and into our Saturday. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. This will give our area a slightly better chance of a few heavy areas of rainfall, along with some hefty thunderstorms at times. Some of the thunderstorms may produce strong and gusty winds at times. Some of the thunderstorms may also produce some isolated pockets of rainfall in the category of several inches. This could lead some of our area down the road of some flash flooding at times. This front may also drop our temperatures off by just a little bit during this time period. We will see most of the high temperatures stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while most of our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the lower to middle 70s.
