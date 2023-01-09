A gradual warm-up ahead before the rain returns
We have certainly been chilly to start the work week, but a gradual warming trend will lead to a chance for rain and a swift temperature adjustment later this week.
Tuesday once again starts in the 30s, though slightly warmer than we began Monday, with temperatures starting in the mid-30s and high temperatures reaching the lower middle 60s. In a lot of ways, Tuesday is probably the clearest day we have this week.
Wednesday starts much milder in the upper 40s and low 50s with high temperatures reaching into the low 70s for many. The swift shift upward in temperatures is related to returning moisture and while a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday, our primary likelihood for rainfall over the next week arrives Thursday.
Thursday is a little bit of a wild ride. Temperatures Thursday morning will likely be in the upper 50s or lower 60s to start the day. Showers and thunderstorms arrive around dawn producing heavy rainfall, lightning, and perhaps some strong wind gusts. We are way too early to nail down the severe weather potential related to this, but let’s just say it’s possible to have a few wind damage reports. All this active weather will occur on a cold front sweeping into the area. That front arrives just late enough the temperature should spike into the upper 60s or perhaps lower 70s. By mid-day, though, with the front through the area, temperatures will be dropping with afternoon temperatures possibly in the low 50s if not 40s.
Friday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s by afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
Saturday starts in the upper 20s with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s with mostly clear skies.
Sunday starts in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and increasing clouds likely.
Rain chances could return by the first part of next week, but we’re keeping the coverage at around 20% with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start in the mid-40s and reach the low-60s by afternoon.