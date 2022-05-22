 Skip to main content
A Good Week to keep the Rain Gear Handy

Overnight Sunday into Monday
As a front is lingering over North East Mississippi, we are watching showers and storms stick around for the evening. Small hail and strong winds are a potential with this system making its way through. Temperatures will continue to drop as this front begins to slide east and lows for Monday will be cooler dropping into the low 60s.

For Monday, cloudy conditions are expected all day long with spotty showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. Highs are only going to be getting into the upper 70s, low 80s. An unsettled weather patterns continues for most of the work week so keep the rain gear handy.

Continued chances for rain and cooler conditions will dominate the forecast all the way through Wednesday and early Thursday morning as a lingering low-pressure system stalls out over the area. Highs through the week will stick in the upper 70s, low 80s.

Friday and into next weekend are looking to be much drier and warmer. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

