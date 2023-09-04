A few showers possible for Labor Day

A low pressure system could give us a few showers for our Labor Day. Plans shouldn't be completely moved indoors, but keep an umbrella on hand as a few brief showers are possible toward the afternoon. Most of the day we will see dry weather with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, heat index values will be closer to the mid 90s.
Tuesday starts off with some showers and some heavy rain for people going back to work. We will see temperatures return to the low 90s by midweek. There will be a few chances for showers in the afternoons each day, but these will be very isolated. A lot of us should avoid these showers for the most part. The next good chance of rain is the most likely toward the end of our work week as another cold front moves through.