...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values at or above 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Heat Advisory will likely be upgraded
to an Excessive Heat Warning later this week, for locations
where heat indices in excess of 110 degrees are expected. Heat
Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will likely be
extended through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

A few showers if you are heading out for Independence Day for some

Some showers if you plan on grilling today
Happy 4th of July! Many folks off work today, we will continue to feel hot and humid if you plan to be outside. For some around mid-morning some showers start to develop throughout western counties. These hit or miss showers and storms will continue into the afternoon.

Temperatures are warming up into the low to mid 90s today with heat index values between 100- 105. Those showers and thunderstorms should be mostly out of our hair by 9pm when all the festivities get started. If you do plan to be out on the lake or just outdoors in general during the day, keep your WTVA weather app handy as showers and storms will be persistent until the late afternoon.

As many folks head back into their work week, humidity will be noticeable as it dominates our 7-day and is made worse with upper 90-degree conditions. We're likely to see heat indices as high as 107+ degrees which most likely will prompt heat advisories in our area.

Through much of the work week rain will be very sporadic and most will just be hot and dry. We may see a few more showers into the upcoming weekend for late Saturday. Stay weather aware as we head into the extended forecast with this heat.

Recommended for you