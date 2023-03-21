A few showers for Wednesday and warmer temperatures

Bits and pieces of low pressure have moved into our area. This has brought some isolated to scattered showers into our area. We have even seen the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms at times move into our area. This has also brought somewhat warmer temperatures into our area.
We will see these off and on chances for some rain and thunderstorms for the next few days. Otherwise, we will see some variable cloudiness at times. We will also see somewhat more of a warming trend to continue in our area over the next several days for the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures.
On Friday we will see the potential for some better chances for some rain and thunderstorms with a better chance in here later in the day and some of this activity may linger into our Saturday. There will be better chances for some of the activity to be on the strong to severe side at times.
Most of this will taper off on Saturday as we go through the day. However, there are some computer models that are trying to fire-up some more rain and thunderstorms as we go into our Sunday and Sunday evening. Still a little to early to go and venture into some guessing on what the strength will be for those areas of rainfall and thunderstorms. In other words, we will update the situation as warranted.