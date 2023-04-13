A few showers early Friday, however some sun later in the day

Rain and some thunderstorms have been the rule today across our area. We have seen briefly some heavy rainfall at times. We have even seen the potential of a stronger thunderstorms that could at any time produce a weak tornado. All of this has been due to a bit of low pressure that has moved our way out of The Gulf of Mexico.
We will continue to see some chances for some rainfall overnight and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two not out of the question. We will see a few showers linger in our weather forecast for our Friday, however all in all we will see the skies gradually clear as the aforementioned low pressure gradually moves out of our area. This will allow high pressure to briefly build into our area as we go into late Friday afternoon and into the overnight hours.
We will see more low pressure and some associated fronts move into our area as we go into our Saturday. This will bring back into our weather forecast some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms by later Saturday afternoon and into the overnight. Some of the rain may be briefly on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms may be briefly on the hefty side.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area on Sunday. We will see high pressure build into our area on Sunday. We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast well into the next work week. We will see good weather conditions for most of that time period.
Temperatures down the line will be on the nice side with most of the high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, along with lower humidity values.