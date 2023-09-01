A few more clouds today with some thunderstorms possible

We started the morning mild again, just mostly cloudy. We will see a little bit of low pressure on Friday, giving our area a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms. A few of these showers may be on the heavy side at times and a few of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. Temperatures today climb to the upper 80s and low 90s.
Some clouds stick around Saturday morning with a few showers. Things look to clear out through the day tomorrow with mostly dry weather for the afternoon. We will see most of the high temperatures over the next several days stay in the 80s and 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s.
After a long weekend with Labor Day on Monday we will start the workweek with temperatures warming up. Looks like we will be back in the low to mid 90s. Still not the extreme heat we have seen, but if you work outside then you need to stay cool and hydrated.