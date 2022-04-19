A few isolated to scattered showers for our Wednesday afternoon and evening

High pressure has dominated our weather forecast for the last few days across our area. This has given our area some nice mostly clear skies, albeit temperatures that have been on the cool side for this time of the year.
We will see a little bit of low pressure and some associated fronts move into our area later on our Wednesday. This will bring a slight chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast for our late Wednesday afternoon and into our Wednesday night. Nothing major is expected with this activity, as the better chances for some hefty thunderstorms will stay to the west of our area.
We will see more high pressure build back into our area as we go into our Thursday. This will once again clear the skies out for several days. As a matter of fact, this will be the weather trend all the way into the upcoming weekend.
By later on Sunday night and into our early portion of next week. We will see another frontal system into our area. This will bring us some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times. We cannot rule out some isolated heavier thunderstorms at times.
