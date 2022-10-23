A developing and fast-moving system will push through our area by Tuesday evening

As the new week begins we will remain under the influence of high pressure wedged along and just to the east of the southern tier of the Appalachian mountains. The presence of this high to our east will aid in the gradual return of moisture to the area. Monday, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with breezy southerly to southeasterly winds. Wind will be steady during the afternoon between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 20 mph from time to time. Aside from a very brief isolated shower rain is not expected on Monday.
With additional low-level moisture and southerly winds continuing steady around 10 mph, temperatures begin in the low 60s for Tuesday morning. Tuesday's highs reach the middle to upper 70s with thunderstorms becoming likely between the late morning and early afternoon hours. This looks to be a quick-hitting system with an associated line of thunderstorms that are expected to move through the area. We continue to maintain a 50% chance of rainfall due to low confidence regarding how much mid-level pacific tropical moisture will be present coupled with low-level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Still, there is at least some hope that maybe this front could bring enough moisture with it to produce between half an inch up to around 2 inches. That would be the best-case scenario for rainfall amounts. In reality, many may fall well short of those totals and a few spots could fail to see any meaningful rain as this system passes through.
In addition to the rain potential, there will be a possibility for a few isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms to develop. Damaging wind looks to be the primary threat as there will be ample wind energy for this front to tap into as it moves through. There will, however, also be a very limited but present risk for an isolated tornado or two to develop along or just ahead of the front. The front should be mostly through the area by the early to mid-evening hours on Tuesday.
Wednesday morning will begin with some pre-dawn or early-day lingering showers, and temperatures in the mid-50s. Wednesday looks to be our coolest day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with clearing skies.
Thursday, we start in the upper 40s, the coldest morning out of the next seven, with high temperatures still expected to reach the low 70s by the afternoon under mostly clear skies.
Heading into Halloween weekend, we are set to experience another gradual increase in temperatures and moisture. There will be a resurgence of clouds leading to partly and mostly cloudy skies and this could eventually lead to some more low-end rain chances for the holiday weekend. Those odds appear to be less substantial than our chance of rain on Tuesday. Also, spooky severe weather does not look likely for the holiday weekend.
