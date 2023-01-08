A Cooler Night Ahead Before Temps Warm Back Up Next Week

After experiencing rain overnight and a dreary start to our day, for the back half of Saturday we have seen a few peaks of sunshine. This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by 9 PM and then into the low 40s by 11 PM. A cooler night is on tap for us due to the cold front that passed through.
Temperatures as we go into Monday morning will be back in the mid 30s, but will progressively warm up into the mid 50s by that afternoon. Both are a few degrees cooler as mentioned previously, but still sitting slightly above average for this time of year. Clouds will move back in Monday afternoon/evening.
Expect dry weather to be the theme over the first couple days of our work week with a gradual increase in temperatures with highs reaching the mid 60s and lows moving into the mid 40s. Both are way above average so don't expect January-like weather any time soon.
Our next weather maker happens in the latter part of our work week, on Thursday, as a strong cold front moves into our area. There is a possibility for strong storms, but with it being several days out the timing/strength will vary. We will continue to monitor this event and update as we get closer.