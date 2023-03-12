 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from
late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

A Colder and Drier Week Ahead

  • 0
Cooler Days Ahead Across the Mid South

March 12th, 2023

A few spot showers will remain across the area going into this evening. By the time bedtime rolls around though, we should see dry and clearing conditions. As the cloud cover clears out overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for Monday morning.

Monday will see high pressure remain in the area giving us a day filled with sunshine. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler than what we have seen with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.

That sunshine and dry air will persist through the majority of our work week paired along with those cooler conditions. We may see some of the coldest overnight lows that we have seen in several weeks. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will see low temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. A freeze watch has already been issued for those two nights due to the below freezing temperatures. Widespread frost is even expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday giving those blossoming plants some problems.

By Thursday we are warmer into the low 70s by the afternoon. But, with the warmer conditions comes the change for showers and storms late Thursday night into the day on Friday. We are still multiple days away from this system so keep checking back for the latest timing and impacts.

