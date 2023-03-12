A Colder and Drier Week Ahead

A few spot showers will remain across the area going into this evening. By the time bedtime rolls around though, we should see dry and clearing conditions. As the cloud cover clears out overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for Monday morning.
Monday will see high pressure remain in the area giving us a day filled with sunshine. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler than what we have seen with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s.
That sunshine and dry air will persist through the majority of our work week paired along with those cooler conditions. We may see some of the coldest overnight lows that we have seen in several weeks. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will see low temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. A freeze watch has already been issued for those two nights due to the below freezing temperatures. Widespread frost is even expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday giving those blossoming plants some problems.
By Thursday we are warmer into the low 70s by the afternoon. But, with the warmer conditions comes the change for showers and storms late Thursday night into the day on Friday. We are still multiple days away from this system so keep checking back for the latest timing and impacts.