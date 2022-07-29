 Skip to main content
A cold front this weekend brings better chances for some showers and thunderstorms

Rainfall could be on the very heavy side at times

Another pretty hot and humid day was found on our Friday. We did see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. We saw most of the high temperatures reach into the 90s and most of the heat index values were in the upper 90s to middle 100s.

All of this ahead of a cold front. We will see this cold front sag into our area as we go into our Saturday. This will bring some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms into our weather forecast as we go through the weekend. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, especially for our daytime high temperatures. However, the range in daytime high temperatures will be anywhere from the middle 80s to middle 90s across the area, due to the variety of cloud cover across the area.

This front will give our area a slightly better chance of a few heavy areas of rainfall, along with some hefty thunderstorms at times. Some of the thunderstorms may produce strong and gusty winds at times. Some of the thunderstorms may also produce some isolated pockets of rainfall in the category of several inches. This could lead some of our area down the road of some flash flooding at times.

