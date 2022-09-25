A cold front is approaching bringing in more seasonal weather

We saw isolated showers and storms develop last night and into the overnight hours early on our Sunday morning. Some of these storms lingered into the late morning today. These storms are ahead of a cold front moving through this evening. Unfortunately, this front doesn't move through quick enough for us to feel the effects of colder and drier air until Monday morning.
This cooler air is going to linger with us for the rest of the week which means that our high temperatures will be in the upper 70's, low 80's. Our lows will also take a major dip with temperatures in the 50's with some areas falling into the 40s. For all our fall lovers, your time has come this week.
We are monitoring a strong tropical system that is developing in the Gulf and is expected to move towards Florida. We have seen some westward shift in the track recently; this could bring us small chances of precipitation as we go into this upcoming weekend. However, overall effects from this storm in our neck of the woods are minimal to nonexistent.
