A calmer Thursday

A frost advisory is in effect for portions of our area overnight, as some cold Canadian air plunges into our area.
All of the strong and severe thunderstorms are well to the east of our area today, as a cold front has all in all moved out of our area. We will see a little bit of low pressure linger in our area today. This will give our area variably cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, along with a few lingering showers at times.
We will see high pressure move into our area gradually over the next day or so. This will clear our skies out gradually. However, a little bit of low pressure over the weekend may give our area a little bit of a chance for some isolated to scattered showers at times.
All in all, we are now focusing in on our next big time weather event, next Tuesday. Another frontal system will move into our area, along with more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorm activity will be on the hefty side at times. Stay tuned as we will fine tune the weather forecast for next week, as warranted.
