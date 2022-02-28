A bit more sunshine to dry things back out
After a soggy weekend and a stretch of rainy weather, sunshine and dry conditions are likely welcome to many. But what they most certainly will do is get temperatures back up to what we expect for this time of year, and set us on a fairly warm streak ahead.
With a bit of cloud cover, temperatures should start in the mid-30s for early Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s highs will make it into the middle to upper 60s under sunny skies.
Wednesday starts clear with low temperatures in the upper 30s and highs reaching the lower 70s.
We keep it clear and sunny for Thursday starting in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s.
Friday starts in the upper 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Once we get into the Friday-Saturday-Sunday time period, it’s not inconceivable to have some upper 70s for high temperatures, if everything goes the right way.
Saturday starts our trend to possibly see some rain chances return, though the majority of activity for both Saturday and Sunday should be to our west. As a result, temperatures likely start warmer, in the mid-50s for Saturday with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s. I am keeping current rain coverage at around 30%, but if that ends up being more widespread, that would reduce temperatures and if it’s less substantial, it’s not inconceivable to have some upper 70s if not lower 80s. I think the lower 80s are pushing it based on that limited rain chance, so we will see as we get closer.
Sunday starts in the low 60s, a function of the increased moisture, with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. I’m keeping our ring covered around 20% primarily to the west of us.
Monday starts in the low 60s with high temperatures making it into the mid-70s with a return to showers and thunderstorms. A line should move west-east through the area on Monday, the positioning and timing remains flexible somewhat. It’s not inconceivable that there could be some strong storms with that line, so the pattern remains a bit disjointed at this time frame. Still, I’m going about 50 to 60% on that rain/storm coverage by midday and afternoon Monday.