 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A bit above normal temperatures in store for our Wednesday

  • 0
Look at those mild afternoon temperatures

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast

Canadian high pressure has continued its dominance in our area overnight and now into our Wednesday. This will continue the trend of dry weather and chilly/mild weather in our area over the next few days. All in all, our temperatures are pretty close to where they should be for this time of the year, if not slightly above.

We will see some cold fronts and some low pressure at times move into our area later this week and into the upcoming weekend. This will play a little with our temperatures and give us a good chance for some scattered showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm in the mix of things. Speaking of a mix of things, we will see some mix of frozen precipitation in patchy form for our late Saturday and into our Sunday. We will be fine tuning that weather forecast over the next several days. So, stay tuned.

By later in the weekend and into early portions of next week, more Canadian high pressure will move back into our area. This will dry our area out on Sunday and into early portions of next week. This will also bring back into our weather forecast some more of the slightly below normal temperatures.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you