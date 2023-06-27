A beautiful day, but a hot day

Heat advisories once again in effect for parts of our area meaning those heat index values will be around 105 degrees. Even though not everyone is in the excessive heat advisory area, temperatures will still be around the low to mid 90s paired with muggy conditions. It is important we take frequent breaks and stay hydrated as we go about our Tuesday.
Those warm conditions will carry over through the week and will worsen towards the end of our work week. We will see those temperatures get past 100 degrees at times and the heat index well around 110 degrees.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible at times this week. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. There is also a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times.