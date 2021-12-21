Tombigbee Electric workers returned home Monday after working eight days straight in Kentucky

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tombigbee Electric employees returned home Monday after working 8 days straight in Mayfield, Kentucky.
They were sent to help restore power in the homes from the recent tornado.
Mark Burleson said he went because this is what he is called to do.
He said although they had to leave their families for a week it doesn’t compare to what the families in Kentucky are going through.
Burleson and the others worked from five in the morning until nine at night helping as many people as possible.