You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tombigbee Electric workers returned home Monday after working eight days straight in Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi team send crews to Western Kentucky for storm relief

Crews from Mississippi continue to head out to parts of Western Kentucky.

They were sent to help restore power to homes in Mayfield, Kentucky.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tombigbee Electric employees returned home Monday after working 8 days straight in Mayfield, Kentucky.

They were sent to help restore power in the homes from the recent tornado.

Mark Burleson said he went because this is what he is called to do.

He said although they had to leave their families for a week it doesn’t compare to what the families in Kentucky are going through.

Burleson and the others worked from five in the morning until nine at night helping as many people as possible.

Tags

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

Recommended for you