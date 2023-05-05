Tombigbee completes Pontotoc Phase 4 Fiber-to-Home project

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Tombigbee Fiber has completed their phase 4 Pontotoc Fiber-to-Home project. The plan was to start June 2023, but they finished eight months ahead of schedule.
While working Tombigbee picked up 10,000 of their customers. They are getting to them as fast as they can and making sure they have stable and fast internet connections.
The general manager from the Pontotoc Electric Power Association says he is truly grateful for Tombigbee.
"It means a lot. Uh we have customers that have uh the option of having high speed internet at their home. Uh also we have members that have multiple options now uh as far as get the best rate uh and get the best service for their money," says Franke Moorman.
If you need to get your line in place sign up on www.Tombigbeefiber.com. Installations will begin 4-6 weeks from your initial sign up.
