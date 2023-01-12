Tom Booth leaves behind a big legacy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Community Theatre (TCT) community is mourning following the sudden death of Tom Booth.
The executive director led TCT to awards on state, regional and national levels.
WTVA reporter Daniella Oropeza recently spoke with Booth about the 110th anniversary of the Lyric Theatre.
Last year marked 20 years as executive director and 30 years of involvement.
“I’ll tell you what I think is significant about Tupelo Community Theatre — it is very welcoming,” he said.
He continued, “I knew the moment I got here that they knew that there was someone new here and they had no idea whether I had any abilities whatsoever, but they wanted me to stick around.”
His love for the Lyric goes beyond his years of involvement.
“I remember when I was about 5 or 6 years old, my parents brought me here to see 101 Dalmatians and I even remember where I sat.”
He added, “I personally love the front row center of the balcony. I think you see and hear great up there.”
Even though he’s gone, Booth’s legacy will continue in the hundreds of people he inspired and mentored.
“We want theatre to thrive in Mississippi,” he said. “And it does.”