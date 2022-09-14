Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru.
He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children.
The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The sheriff said the child was in good condition as of Tuesday night.
He described the incident as a drive-by shooting and said investigators are working to determine who the shooter intended to hit.
The sheriff said the shooter may have been in a black sedan or SUV but didn’t have a more detailed description.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.