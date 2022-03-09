 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TISHOMINGO COUNTY: Multiple drug arrests made after traffic stops and follow-up investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Multiple drug arrests made after traffic stops and follow-up investigation.jpg

Arrests pictured from left to right: (Top Row) 53-year-old Timothy Mills, 27-year-old Miranda Winters, 29-year-old Caroline Harrill (Bottom Row) 58-year-old Martha Taubman, 40-year-old James Pardue, and 56-year-old Faye Smith.

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A house is now condemned after two traffic stops and a follow-up investigation led to multiple arrests and drug charges by the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department.

On March 2, 2022, officers with the Iuka Police Department and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted a traffic stop on two vehicles in Iuka, MS.

The first was a red Ford Ranger. Inside was the driver, 53-year-old Timothy Durrell Mills, and a passenger, 27-year-old Miranda Dawn Winters. Mills was found with a firearm and Winters was found with a small amount of alleged methamphetamine.

Timothy Mills was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The Tishomingo County Justice Court set Mill's bond at $5,000. He is currently out on bond.

Multiple drug arrests made after traffic stops and follow-up investigation.jpg

53-year-old Timothy Mills, arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Miranda Winters was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. She is also out on bond.

Multiple drug arrests made after traffic stops and follow-up investigation.jpg

27-year-old Miranda Winters, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

The second vehicle stopped was a maroon Chevy Malibu. Inside was the driver, 29-year-old Caroline Rose Harrill. She was found with 47 grams of alleged methamphetamine.

Caroline Harrill was arrested and charged with Trafficking of a Controlled Substance. Her bond was set at $10,000. She is currently out on bond.

Multiple drug arrests made after traffic stops and follow-up investigation.jpg

29-year-old Caroline Harrill, arrested for Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.

The subsequent investigation led officers to a house on West Third Street in Iuka owned by 58-year-old Martha Lee Taubman.

In her yard, they found 40-year-old James Pardue, who had recently used a needle to inject methamphetamine. Officers placed him in custody and took him to the Tishomingo County Jail.

James Pardue was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia and is currently out on bond.

Multiple drug arrests made after traffic stops and follow-up investigation.jpg

40-year-old James Pardue, arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia.

While Taubman was not at the house, officers learned that she was at another residence in the area.

Officers then went to a residence on Adams Street where Taubman was located and after talking to her, found that she had drug paraphernalia and .5 grams of alleged methamphetamine on her person.

Deputies also talked with 56-year-old Faye Dean Smith, the owner of the Adams Street residence, and found that she too was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taubman and Smith were both arrested and transported to the Tishomingo County Jail.

Martha Lee Taubman was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. She is currently out on a $5,000 bond.

Multiple drug arrests made after traffic stops and follow-up investigation.jpg

Martha Taubman, arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Faye Dean Smith was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia and is currently also out on bond.

Multiple drug arrests made after traffic stops and follow-up investigation.jpg

56-year-old Faye Dean Smith, arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia.

Following the arrests, the City of Iuka condemned the house on Third Street.

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you