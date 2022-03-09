TISHOMINGO COUNTY: Multiple drug arrests made after traffic stops and follow-up investigation

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A house is now condemned after two traffic stops and a follow-up investigation led to multiple arrests and drug charges by the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department.
On March 2, 2022, officers with the Iuka Police Department and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics conducted a traffic stop on two vehicles in Iuka, MS.
The first was a red Ford Ranger. Inside was the driver, 53-year-old Timothy Durrell Mills, and a passenger, 27-year-old Miranda Dawn Winters. Mills was found with a firearm and Winters was found with a small amount of alleged methamphetamine.
Timothy Mills was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The Tishomingo County Justice Court set Mill's bond at $5,000. He is currently out on bond.
Miranda Winters was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. She is also out on bond.
The second vehicle stopped was a maroon Chevy Malibu. Inside was the driver, 29-year-old Caroline Rose Harrill. She was found with 47 grams of alleged methamphetamine.
Caroline Harrill was arrested and charged with Trafficking of a Controlled Substance. Her bond was set at $10,000. She is currently out on bond.
The subsequent investigation led officers to a house on West Third Street in Iuka owned by 58-year-old Martha Lee Taubman.
In her yard, they found 40-year-old James Pardue, who had recently used a needle to inject methamphetamine. Officers placed him in custody and took him to the Tishomingo County Jail.
James Pardue was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia and is currently out on bond.
While Taubman was not at the house, officers learned that she was at another residence in the area.
Officers then went to a residence on Adams Street where Taubman was located and after talking to her, found that she had drug paraphernalia and .5 grams of alleged methamphetamine on her person.
Deputies also talked with 56-year-old Faye Dean Smith, the owner of the Adams Street residence, and found that she too was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taubman and Smith were both arrested and transported to the Tishomingo County Jail.
Martha Lee Taubman was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. She is currently out on a $5,000 bond.
Faye Dean Smith was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia and is currently also out on bond.
Following the arrests, the City of Iuka condemned the house on Third Street.