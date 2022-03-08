TISHOMINGO COUNTY: Methamphetamine, fraudulent checks and credit cards found in stolen camper

TISHOMINGO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department investigation into check fraud and identity theft uncovered fraudulent checks, credit cards, bank information, and alleged methamphetamine in a stolen camper.
After their initial search, officers arrested 41-year-old Chrystal McKinnon and took her to the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Department.
Chrystal McKinnon is charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering of a Dwelling House
- Personal Identity Information Obtaining for Unlawful Use (2 Counts)
- Forgery Possession of a Counterfeit Instrument (2 counts)
- Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Stolen Property
A warrant was also issued for Ashley McKinnon and served at the Tishomingo County Court house.
Ashley McKinnon is charged with the following:
- Breaking and Entering of a Dwelling House
- Forgery (3 Counts)
- Personal Identity Information Obtaining for Unlawful Use (3 Counts)
- Possession of Stolen Property
A judge set individual bonds for both women at $80,000.
During the investigation, Tishomingo County investigators secured a search warrant for a residence (the McKinnon's camper) in Tishomingo and seized multiple checks, credit cards, bank information, and mail not belonging to the homeowners.
They also found a felony amount of alleged methamphetamine.
On top of those items, investigators also learned that the camper the McKinnons were living in was actually stolen from Eupora, MS in 2021. The Webster County Sheriff's Department confirmed that information.
After confirmation, the Tishomingo County Police Department seized the camper and placed a hold on it for the Webster County Sheriff's Department.
The investigation into the case is still on-going and there are more charges, including Federal charges, pending.