Tishomingo County deputies capture jail escapee

UPDATE AT 7:15 A.M. ON 04/26/22 - Sheriff John Daugherty confirmed deputies captured Kevin James Parr Sr. Monday night.
He said they found him around 11 p.m. about two to three miles from the jail.
Sheriff Daugherty said Parr faces additional charges. This is an ongoing investigation because he had help from the outside.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A inmate has escaped from the Tishomingo County jail.
According to a news release from the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office, it appears Kevin James Parr Sr. entered through a hole in the wall of the showers, traversed through an air duct and escaped over a fence. The hole in the wall had been chipped away at.
Investigators believe other inmates helped him escape.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office at 662-423-7000.