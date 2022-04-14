Tippah County Hospital suffered water damage and damage to older roof

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The CEO of the Tippah County Hospital said storm recovery work is underway.
Dr. Patrick Chapman said the storm did not affect the hospital’s patient wing.
Instead, the storm damaged the roof of an older section of the hospital that is used as administrative offices.
That part of the hospital also sustained water damage. Staff is working to dry off and remove equipment.
Chapman said the hospital is in a unique position because they’re moving into a new hospital in approximately 30 days.
The new hospital is next door and has been under construction for several years, he said.
The storm did not force the hospital to close Wednesday or Thursday and the emergency room remains open.
Chapman spoke with WTVA anchor Tanya Carter at noon Thursday.